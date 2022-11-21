Utah's gas price report takes aim at California

A new state report says "government interference in the free market" has driven up Utah's gas prices by pushing western oil refineries to close, reducing supply.

Gas prices in Utah remain far above the national average.

But a closer look at recent refinery shutdowns casts doubt on the report's conclusion that climate-focused "regulation" is mostly to blame.

Driving the news: In the report, commissioned by Gov. Spencer Cox, the state Office of Energy Development found that "West Coast demand" for Utah's gas was pushing up prices.

While refinery capacity in Utah has grown by 24% in the past decade, it has decreased overall in western states.

What they're saying: "We now understand why gas prices in Utah are high and can work toward increasing supply and reducing prices," Cox tweeted.

It's unclear how Utah could increase its supply with refineries already at capacity and crude production higher than any year on record.

Details: The report blames federal and state "decarbonization" policies for the oil refining slowdown, citing "national rhetoric and government involvement around decreasing the use of fossil fuels."

Federal incentives have led refineries to convert from gasoline to biofuel products, the report states, and a federal analysis this summer confirmed that those switches are contributing to high gas prices in the west.

It also highlights California's aggressive environmental rules, arguing they have prompted refineries there to slow down, hampering supply and driving up prices in the region.

It's unclear how much gas Utah exports to California; the only two pipelines from our refineries end in Nevada and Washington — and California's fuel rules limit its imports from other states.

Yes, but: Much of the west's reduced refining capacity has occurred outside of California, and the refineries themselves gave reasons unrelated to government interference.

By combined volume, Alaska and Hawaii account for even more of the west's refining capacity loss in the past decade than California does.

Reality check: Eastern states aren't exempt from federal regulations, but they still enjoy lower prices.

The east has far more pipelines that connect to cheap fuel from the Gulf Coast — a supply western states can't tap into.

Between the lines: The report doesn't acknowledge the threat of climate change and says only "some" refinery regulations are justified to limit Utah's air pollution.

With its focus on regulatory complaints rather than geographic factors and pandemic-related demand fluctuations, the report is something of a gift to the oil and gas industry.

What's next: Oil companies are eyeing two potential pipeline routes to bring more gasoline into the Mountain West, the report states.