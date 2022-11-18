59 mins ago - Things to Do

Your weekend plans: Salt Lake City edition

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We have some ideas!

Mandy Patinkin: Being Alive

Hear the renowned Broadway tenor on solo vocals with just a piano in a program of show tunes and other familiar songs.

When: 7:30pm Saturday

Where: Eccles Theater

Tickets: $35-$125

Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular

The famed quintet is bringing holiday classics to Utah.

When: 7:30pm Saturday

Where: Maverik Center

Tickets: $39.50-$274.50

Holiday lights festival at The Gateway

This year's light display features oversized woodland creatures to be unveiled with live music and some new statues for photo ops.

  • Bring non-perishable food items to have your name entered in a drawing for prizes.

When: 6pm-9pm Saturday

Where: The Gateway

Cost: Free

Run Now, Gobble Later

Lace up your tennies for a pre-Thanksgiving 5k fun run hosted by the youth sports nonprofit Girls on the Run.

When: 8:30am Saturday

Where: Sugar House Park

Cost: $35 at registration in the park

