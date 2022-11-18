Your weekend plans: Salt Lake City edition
Mandy Patinkin: Being Alive
Hear the renowned Broadway tenor on solo vocals with just a piano in a program of show tunes and other familiar songs.
When: 7:30pm Saturday
Where: Eccles Theater
Tickets: $35-$125
Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular
The famed quintet is bringing holiday classics to Utah.
When: 7:30pm Saturday
Where: Maverik Center
Tickets: $39.50-$274.50
Holiday lights festival at The Gateway
This year's light display features oversized woodland creatures to be unveiled with live music and some new statues for photo ops.
- Bring non-perishable food items to have your name entered in a drawing for prizes.
When: 6pm-9pm Saturday
Where: The Gateway
Cost: Free
Run Now, Gobble Later
Lace up your tennies for a pre-Thanksgiving 5k fun run hosted by the youth sports nonprofit Girls on the Run.
When: 8:30am Saturday
Where: Sugar House Park
Cost: $35 at registration in the park
