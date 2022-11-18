Home Court: Utah Jazz vs. Axios Local

Data: Axios research; Table: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The Utah Jazz are off to a surprising start to this NBA season, despite their current three-game losing streak.

After trading their two best players in the offseason, they won 10 of their first 13 games.

Driving the news: We decided to come up with a new way to track the team's success this season: Jazz vs. Axios Local.

Axios Local currently has daily newsletters in 24 U.S. cities. Of those markets, 14 have an NBA team.

The chart above shows all the teams in our markets and the Jazz's current record against them. We'll update it every few weeks.

What we're watching: Maybe after this season, the Axios SLC crew will have some bragging rights. Currently, that honor sits with our friends in Boston as the Celtics have the NBA's best record.

What's happening: So far, the Jazz have played nine games against teams in other Axios markets. They have gone 4-5 in those matchups.

Utah has fared better at home, winning their first two matchups against other Axios teams in Salt Lake City. But they've won just two of seven on the road.

They've also bested three teams who are expected to make legitimate playoff runs this season: Denver, Atlanta and Minnesota.

What's next: The Jazz still have 28 games left against other Axios cities including Friday night's matchup against the Phoenix Suns at Vivint Arena.