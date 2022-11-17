1 hour ago - Things to Do

9 things to do in Baker, including hike Great Basin National Park

Brianna Crane
great basin national park snow-capped mountains surrounding a lake

Great Basin National Park Photo by Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

For your next road trip, consider a trip to Baker, a funky little Nevada town 3.5 hours from Salt Lake City.

  • Here's where to stay, eat and drink, and what to do there.
Where to stay

1. Stargazer Inn

The 10-room roadside motel welcomes travelers from all walks with its general store and cozy coffee shop, all steps from Great Basin National Park.

  • Rate: $92+
  • Location: 115 South Baker Ave.

2. Hidden Canyon Retreat

If you want a break from hiking the national park, you can explore the historical sites Hidden Canyon offers, go trout fishing, take a dip in the pool or go stargazing at night.

  • Rate: $75+ (camping cabins), $169+ (standard suites)
  • Location: 500 Hidden Canyon Rd.
  • Of note: They’re closed early November to late March.

3. Wheeler Peak Campground

For those who love adventure, totally immerse yourself in nature by camping. You can reserve a site at Wheeler Peak late June through Labor Day weekend.

  • Call 775.234.7331 for reservations.
Places to eat

1. 487 Grill

After a full day of activity, nothing hits the spot like a good burger. This local pickup spot also has hot dogs, turkey burgers, Philly cheesesteaks, and other handhelds, casual fare. Most items are around $10.

  • Hours: Open for Thursday-Sunday for lunch and dinner.
  • Location: 120 Baker Ave.

2. Sugar, Salt, & Malt Restaurant

Pop in for pastries and coffee in the morning, and head back for a sit-down dinner. The dinner menu has a little something for everyone, from pizza to fish to brisket.

  • Hours: Breakfast/lunch is served 7:30am-3pm Friday-Tuesday and dinner is 4:30-8:30pm Friday-Tuesday.
  • Location: 70 S. Baker Ave.

3. Sandra's Mexican Food

This food truck serves street tacos, tostadas, gorditas, tortas and tamales, all priced $2.50-$7.

  • Hours: 10am-8pm Thursday-Sunday
  • Location: 45 Pioche St.
Things to do

1. Explore Great Basin National Park

Go off grid for a day and hike the Alpine Lakes Loop (2.7 miles and visit Lehman Cave. End the day with some truly stellar star gazing. The middle-of-nowhere town has dark and reliably clear skies.

2. Book a tour at Crystal Ball Cave

Aptly named, Crystal Ball Cave is covered in crystal. There’s no cost to tour, but donations are accepted. Reservations are required and are available Monday-Saturday (no tours Sunday).

3. Stop by the Delta Topaz Museum on your way in

The WWII internment camp memorial is worth a stop. The art collection is especially fantastic because there was a famous art school inside the camp, run by and for the people imprisoned there.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more