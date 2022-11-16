The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, historic Salt Lake Temple is shown here with a Christmas light display on Dec. 17, 2019, in Salt Lake City

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced its support yesterday for proposed federal legislation that would protect same-sex marriages.

Context: The backing comes after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators said they reached an agreement Monday on amendments to the Respect for Marriage Act, which now includes religious freedom protections.

What they're saying: "We are grateful for the continuing efforts of those who work to ensure the Respect for Marriage Act includes appropriate religious freedom protections while respecting the law and preserving the rights of our LGBTQ brothers and sisters," a church statement read.

Yes, and: "We are heartened to see The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints support the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act," Equality Utah executive director Troy Williams said in a statement. "Despite differences we may have, we can always discover common ground on laws that support the strengthening of all families."

Between the lines: The Salt Lake City-headquartered church said this approach was a way forward and maintained its doctrine "related to marriage between a man and woman is well-known and will remain unchanged."

Flashback: It's a surprise move for the church that previously supported and funded efforts to pass the 2008 California ballot initiative, known as Proposition 8, which sought to ban same-sex marriage in the state.