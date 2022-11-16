Here's what's at stake when the Utes face the Oregon Ducks
The University of Utah Utes have an outside chance, at best, of making the College Football Playoffs this year.
- Yes, but: It all comes down to Saturday's matchup against the Oregon Ducks.
Why it matters: With two games left in the regular season, the Utes are running out of real estate to prove to the CFP selection committee they deserve a shot at a national championship.
- Having already lost two games, they need as many signature wins as they can get to bolster their resume.
State of play: Enter the Ducks. They are currently ranked No. 12 in the AP's top 25 and CFP rankings.
- Utah is No. 10, according to AP and committee rankings.
- A win on the road against a ranked team looks good on paper. Utah's lone win against a ranked team came against USC about a month ago. (A candidate for game of the year.)
- That won’t get the job done given they lost to a ranked UCLA and an unranked Florida to start the season.
What's at stake: Everything. The Utes won the Pac-12 championship for the first time in school history last year. A win at Oregon gives them a chance to defend their title.
- A Pac-12 championship also bolsters their chances of getting into the aforementioned CFP.
- Of note: They would need a lot of other scenarios to play out too.
What we're watching: How well they respond to the challenge. Utah has had a recent knack for making big games exciting. They lost a nailbiter to The Ohio State University in last year's Rose Bowl and won an exhilarating game against USC.
- But they need to be more than exciting in Eugene, Oregon. If they want to play in a major bowl game or compete for a national title, Saturday's game is a must-win.
How to watch: Kickoff is at 8:30pm on ESPN.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.