Utah Democrats squabble over decision to back McMullin after he loses

Utah Democrats are at odds with each other over whether it was a smart bet to scrap their own candidate and support independent Evan McMullin in the U.S. Senate race against Republican Sen. Mike Lee.

The Associated Press called the race for Lee, who was defeating McMullin 55% to 41% as of Wednesday afternoon.

Why it matters: The risky move could reverberate across Democrats' party-building efforts as they try to turn Utah from a deep-red state to a purple one.

Context: Utah's rapid population growth could eventually tip the scales in Democrats' favor, with most transplants moving here from blue states in recent years.

The state's top party operatives hoped that a centrist coalition around McMullin would engage swing voters against Lee, but also for other Democrats on the ballot.

But some in the Democratic base — including longtime volunteers — tell Axios the decision to back McMullin fractured the party, hampered down-ballot campaigns and left its most enthusiastic members feeling gut-punched.

Catch up quick: Party delegates voted 57% to 43% in an April convention not to field Democrat Kael Weston — or any other Democrat — on the ballot to challenge Lee, instead throwing the party's support behind McMullin.

Proponents of the move saw it as an opportunity to form a lasting coalition with moderate Republicans and independents, and oust Lee — whose recently exposed text messages, reported by CNN, showed support for former President Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Weston argued he could win if McMullin — a former Republican — and Lee split Utah's otherwise-insurmountable conservative vote. His supporters also warned that other Utah candidates would suffer with no Democrat at the top of the ticket to help campaign.

What happened: Lee won Tuesday in what would be considered a blowout in other elections, but in Utah was the closest Senate election in recent memory.

What they're saying: "This will be the closest race in 50 years, and it energized voters and a volunteer base like Utah has never seen. The boost to centrist candidates down ballot is undeniable. There is clearly a centrist lane for moderate Utahns to build on," former Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams tweeted on Wednesday.

McAdams helped orchestrate Democrats' strategy to cut Weston and coalesce behind McMullin.

Weston's post-election statement didn't address the party's decision in April but urged Dems who didn't win — and their supporters — to "stay involved."

Yes, but: Candidate recruiting, already difficult in a conservative state, will only become harder since Democrats abandoned Weston, Katie Adams-Anderton, chair of the Utah County Democrats, told Axios.

On Tuesday, more than a third of the 90 open seats in the state legislature went to Republicans who ran unopposed.

"Now there always will be this looming thing of, 'Will we take a Democrat off the ballot?' That's a problem," Adams-Anderton said.

The bottom line: Scrapping a Democrat for another candidate is "probably a one-time thing" for the Utah Democratic Party, spokesperson Ben Anderson told Axios.