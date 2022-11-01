Utah families honor COVID-19 victims during Día de los Muertos

This Día de los Muertos, many Latino families plan to celebrate their loved ones who died from COVID-19.

Driving the news: The holiday — widely observed in Mexico and by Mexican Americans in the U.S. from Nov. 1-2 — comes as the state emerges out of a deadly pandemic that disproportionately impacted Latino communities.

Latinos account for about 15% of the state population, but nearly 18% of reported COVID-19 cases statewide, according to data from the Utah Department of Health and Human Services.

Details: Day of the Dead is steeped in Mesoamerican culture and Catholic tradition and dates back some 3,000 years, according to History.com.

The holiday is a celebration for family members and friends to remember their loved ones by building ofrendas, or altars, adorned with photos of the deceased and their favorite foods and belongings.

It is believed that spirits of the deceased visit the living world during the two-day holiday.

State of play: During the pandemic, digital ofrendas gained popularity because they allowed families to celebrate the holiday while social distancing.

As COVID-19 hospitalizations slow down this year, more families plan to visit community altars.

Go deeper: West Jordan resident Rocio Mejia, who hails from the Mexican state of Michoacán, plans to remember her siblings, parents and grandparents.

While she hasn't personally lost a relative due to COVID, Mejia said she's met multiple Latino families still reeling from their loved one's fight with the virus.

What they're saying: "It's the largest celebration of life in Mexican culture," Mejia told Axios in Spanish.

She added that ofrendas typically feature three levels that represent the past, present and future.

Of note: Mejia and her nonprofit, Una Mano Amiga, are also behind the Day of the Dead festival in Trolley Square slated for Nov. 2.

The latest: The Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs will feature a Day of the Dead display made by Mejia at the Utah Capitol's Hall of Governors from 8am to 6pm today and Wednesday.