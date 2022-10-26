Note: Minimum shelf prices are shown and some retail outlets may charge more. Data: State liquor commissions, Axios research; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Utah has some of the highest liquor prices in the country, according to an Axios analysis of liquor prices in all 50 states.

Why it matters: Liquor sales brought about $240 million in revenue to the state's coffers last year.

What's happening: With a mandated 88% markup for liquor, Utahns pay $44.99 for a handle (1.75 liters) of Tito's Vodka — the second-highest price found by Axios Local correspondents who surveyed prices across the country.

That's more than $12 above the average price we found.

Only Oregon ($46.95) topped Utah. But in Indiana, you can get a handle of Tito's for just $19.69!

Details: This vodka brand isn't our only pricy liquor.

The regular Utah price of $51.99 for a handle of Jack Daniel's was the fourth-highest price we found. (But it's on sale now for $49.99!)

Our Jack's is nearly $9 more expensive than the average.

Our Hennessy VS is less overpriced: $94.99, less than $2 above average.

Zoom out: Utah's state-required markup makes run-of-the-mill bottles significantly more costly than they are in Wyoming (state-set minimum $37.21 for Jack's), Nevada ($88.99 for Hennessy in Vegas), and Colorado ($25.89 for Tito's in Denver).

Idaho prices are similar to Utah's.

Yes, but: Utah's liquor stores also limit the markup on rare bottles that can cost almost 10 times as much in other states.