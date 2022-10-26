1 hour ago - News
More Utahns are quitting their jobs as Great Resignation lingers
The "Great Resignation" of 2022 may not quite be over in Utah.
- New federal labor data show more Utahns are quitting again after a lull this summer.
Why it matters: High job turnover rates allow workers to seek higher wages and better working conditions.
- Wage growth nationwide remains very rapid, even with a slight slowdown this summer, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.
Driving the news: About 3.5% of Utah workers quit their jobs in August — a full percentage point rise in just two months, according to data released last week by the US. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
- Utah had the 6th worst labor shortage in the nation, according to an analysis released this month by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
- That analysis used employment data from before the August rise in quits.
By the numbers: Utah saw the 3rd highest increase in quit rates of any state, the new labor figures show.
- An estimated 59,000 Utahns quit their jobs in August — a figure that's been surpassed just three times in the past decade.
- Utah also had the nation's second-lowest unemployment rate per federal labor figures released last week, behind only Minnesota.
Yes, but: Inflation is still overwhelming wage growth.
- In a survey by the Society for Human Resource Management, nearly 30% of workers said they were struggling to make ends meet.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.