More Utahns are quitting their jobs as Great Resignation lingers

The "Great Resignation" of 2022 may not quite be over in Utah.

New federal labor data show more Utahns are quitting again after a lull this summer.

Why it matters: High job turnover rates allow workers to seek higher wages and better working conditions.

Wage growth nationwide remains very rapid, even with a slight slowdown this summer, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

Driving the news: About 3.5% of Utah workers quit their jobs in August — a full percentage point rise in just two months, according to data released last week by the US. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Utah had the 6th worst labor shortage in the nation, according to an analysis released this month by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

That analysis used employment data from before the August rise in quits.

By the numbers: Utah saw the 3rd highest increase in quit rates of any state, the new labor figures show.

An estimated 59,000 Utahns quit their jobs in August — a figure that's been surpassed just three times in the past decade.

Utah also had the nation's second-lowest unemployment rate per federal labor figures released last week, behind only Minnesota.

Yes, but: Inflation is still overwhelming wage growth.