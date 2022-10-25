Home Court: The Utah Jazz's surprising start to the NBA season
The Utah Jazz are arguably the most surprising team in the NBA.
State of play: The Jazz are 3-1. And if you say you saw this coming, there's no way.
How we got here: Utah went into full rebuild mode (at least we thought) when they traded their two best players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell during the offseason.
- The schedule makers didn't give the Jazz an easy entry into the season either as three of their first four games were against playoff teams from last year.
Yes, but: That hasn't mattered one bit. Utah won its first game of the season against the Denver Nuggets — who have the reigning MVP.
- They followed that up by beating Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
- Yes, and: They won another road game against the much-improved New Orleans Pelicans.
What's next: Hopefully more wins. But that doesn't look likely. (I know, we got this wrong before game one, so you'd think we'd be better about predictions.)
- But next up for the Jazz — a rematch with Houston Wednesday night, another game against the Nuggets and then two games against the Memphis Grizzlies.
- The Nuggets and Grizzlies are each expected to compete for an NBA title this year.
Ross' thought bubble: Not saying all good things must come to an end, but they do. Enjoy this hot start to the season while you can, Jazz fans.
- But if they keep this up, Utah could have a player representing them at the All-Star game in Salt Lake City this year.
