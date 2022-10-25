Home Court: The Utah Jazz's surprising start to the NBA season

Jordan Clarkson No. 00 of the Utah Jazz reacts after scoring during overtime against the New Orleans Pelicans. Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz are arguably the most surprising team in the NBA.

State of play: The Jazz are 3-1. And if you say you saw this coming, there's no way.

How we got here: Utah went into full rebuild mode (at least we thought) when they traded their two best players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell during the offseason.

The schedule makers didn't give the Jazz an easy entry into the season either as three of their first four games were against playoff teams from last year.

Yes, but: That hasn't mattered one bit. Utah won its first game of the season against the Denver Nuggets — who have the reigning MVP.

They followed that up by beating Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Yes, and: They won another road game against the much-improved New Orleans Pelicans.

What's next: Hopefully more wins. But that doesn't look likely. (I know, we got this wrong before game one, so you'd think we'd be better about predictions.)

But next up for the Jazz — a rematch with Houston Wednesday night, another game against the Nuggets and then two games against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Nuggets and Grizzlies are each expected to compete for an NBA title this year.

Ross' thought bubble: Not saying all good things must come to an end, but they do. Enjoy this hot start to the season while you can, Jazz fans.