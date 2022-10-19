Three races to watch in Salt Lake County

As Nov. 8 approaches, here are three races we are watching in Salt Lake County.

County council: Democrat Suzanne Harrison is challenging incumbent Republican Richard Snelgrove for one of the council's at-large seats.

Snelgrove's re-election would help protect the council's 6-3 Republican majority.

But Harrison, a Draper physician, is out-raising him nearly 10-to-1 and gained voter recognition from her ongoing term in the Utah House, where she was a vocal critic of Republicans' handling of COVID.

County clerk: Republican Goud Maragani is seeking to run the county's elections after spreading false claims of fraud in the 2020 election, per The Salt Lake Tribune.

Democrat Lannie Chapman is hoping to take the reins from longtime clerk Sherrie Swensen (also a Democrat), who is retiring after more than 30 years in office.

State school board: In District 8, which covers West Jordan, Taylorsville and Kearns, Republican Christine Boggess has been a vocal opponent of critical race theory, has spoken at right-wing events and was endorsed by the conservative group Utahns Against Common Core.