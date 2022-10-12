Salt Lake City is the fifth-most sober city in the U.S., according to an analysis by real estate data company Clever.

Details: Clever measured six metrics among the 50 most populous U.S. metro areas. They were driving deaths involving alcohol, number of bars, wine bars and breweries per 100,000 residents, walkability and Google trends.

Salt Lake City has about 14 bars and two breweries per 100,000 residents. That's 22% fewer bars than the average city in the study.

About 27% of driving deaths in Salt Lake City involved alcohol, which is just under the national rate of 30%, the study found.

Zoom out: Memphis, Tennessee, was listed as the soberest city in the nation.

Milwaukee ranked the drunkest city in America.

Context: Utah is widely known —and roasted — for its strict alcohol restrictions, many of which were created by Latter-day Saint lawmakers.

Meanwhile, Salt Lake City's burgeoning bar and craft brewery scene isn't showing signs of slowing down.

Yes, but: Americans may be moving away from drinking culture. A 2021 national survey by NielsenIQ found 22% of consumers surveyed said they would cut back on drinking.