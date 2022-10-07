Aside from charcuterie boards and new taglines, here's what stood out in the second episode of this season's "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City."

Trip to Arizona

The women traveled to Phoenix during this week's episode.

Heather was not enthused about going to Arizona after referring to the state as Utah's "red-headed stepchild."

Best quote of the episode: "It's just Utah, warmer, and with more white people — if that's even humanly possible," Heather said. (The U.S. Census Bureau would disagree.)

Details: The women each participated in a backyard shamanic ritual to root out negative energy.

Yes, but: It didn't pour cold water on Meredith and Lisa's escalating feud.

Jen is on edge

Jen is still maintaining her innocence as her criminal trial nears. She told her mother the negative online attention about her legal battles has led her to have suicidal thoughts.

"The fact that I can be accused of these things that I'm innocent of — it scares me," she said in a confessional.

ICYMI: Jen eventually pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in a scheme that defrauded victims over the age of 55.

What's next: The next episode airs Oct. 12 on Bravo at 7pm.