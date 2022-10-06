54 mins ago - Food and Drink

Food Fight: Our favorite boba tea shops in Salt Lake City

Erin Alberty
Illustration of a utahraptor getting pied in the face.
Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

Grab a fistful of tapioca, because we're having another food fight!

  • This time our favorite boba drinks are going head to head.

Erin's pick: Vivi Bubble Tea

Five cups of boba tea sit on a table.
A rainbow of boba flavors at Vivi. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Details: Vivi has a huge array of customizable options and extra ingredients, allowing for a big variety of flavor and texture combinations.

  • My favorite is the Dragon Float, but the Signature Fruit Tea is also delicious.

Cost: $6.25–$7.25 for one of the signature drinks.

Location: 665 E. 400 South.

Kim's pick: Tea Bar

A boba tea.
Tea Bar's wintermelon milk tea with boba. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

Details: The Sugar House shop offers classic milk tea flavors like taro (a starchy root vegetable) and Thai tea with flavorful toppings and jellies. Their tapioca pearls are always cooked to perfection.

  • My go-to drink is honeydew milk tea with boba.

Cost: Prices vary.

Location: 1201 Wilmington Ave. #109

