Grab a fistful of tapioca, because we're having another food fight!

This time our favorite boba drinks are going head to head.

Erin's pick: Vivi Bubble Tea

A rainbow of boba flavors at Vivi. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Details: Vivi has a huge array of customizable options and extra ingredients, allowing for a big variety of flavor and texture combinations.

My favorite is the Dragon Float, but the Signature Fruit Tea is also delicious.

Cost: $6.25–$7.25 for one of the signature drinks.

Location: 665 E. 400 South.

Kim's pick: Tea Bar

Tea Bar's wintermelon milk tea with boba. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

Details: The Sugar House shop offers classic milk tea flavors like taro (a starchy root vegetable) and Thai tea with flavorful toppings and jellies. Their tapioca pearls are always cooked to perfection.

My go-to drink is honeydew milk tea with boba.

Cost: Prices vary.

Location: 1201 Wilmington Ave. #109