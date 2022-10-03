48 mins ago - News
CEO of Utah-based Homie steps down at Silicon Slopes Summit
The CEO of Utah-based Homie stepped down Friday, citing an unstable real estate market.
- Johnny Hanna, who co-founded Homie (and previously Entrata), also announced layoffs at the real estate "disruptor."
Driving the news: Hanna announced the move onstage at Silicon Slopes Summit, during a session advertised as a talk about "authentic culture" in tech companies.
- "The real estate market … has been thrown into turmoil. Interest rates are near triple what they were in recent years," Hanna said. "Add that to the beginning of a recession, and you've got an uphill battle."
- He did not say how many employees were laid off.
Catch up quick: After co-founding the property management software company Entrata, Hanna co-founded Homie to be a one-stop shop for buying homes in the mountain west.
- The company cut more than a quarter of its employees in February.
What's next: Co-founder Mike Peregrina will take on full management of Homie, Hanna said.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.