The CEO of Utah-based Homie stepped down Friday, citing an unstable real estate market.

Johnny Hanna, who co-founded Homie (and previously Entrata), also announced layoffs at the real estate "disruptor."

Driving the news: Hanna announced the move onstage at Silicon Slopes Summit, during a session advertised as a talk about "authentic culture" in tech companies.

"The real estate market … has been thrown into turmoil. Interest rates are near triple what they were in recent years," Hanna said. "Add that to the beginning of a recession, and you've got an uphill battle."

He did not say how many employees were laid off.

Catch up quick: After co-founding the property management software company Entrata, Hanna co-founded Homie to be a one-stop shop for buying homes in the mountain west.

The company cut more than a quarter of its employees in February.

What's next: Co-founder Mike Peregrina will take on full management of Homie, Hanna said.