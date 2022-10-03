48 mins ago - News

CEO of Utah-based Homie steps down at Silicon Slopes Summit

Erin Alberty
A man reads aloud onstage while a screen shows him closeup.
Johnny Hanna, Homie cofounder, announces he is stepping down as the company's CEO at the Silicon Slopes Summit on Friday, Sept. 30 at Vivint Arena. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

The CEO of Utah-based Homie stepped down Friday, citing an unstable real estate market.

  • Johnny Hanna, who co-founded Homie (and previously Entrata), also announced layoffs at the real estate "disruptor."

Driving the news: Hanna announced the move onstage at Silicon Slopes Summit, during a session advertised as a talk about "authentic culture" in tech companies.

  • "The real estate market … has been thrown into turmoil. Interest rates are near triple what they were in recent years," Hanna said. "Add that to the beginning of a recession, and you've got an uphill battle."
  • He did not say how many employees were laid off.

Catch up quick: After co-founding the property management software company Entrata, Hanna co-founded Homie to be a one-stop shop for buying homes in the mountain west.

What's next: Co-founder Mike Peregrina will take on full management of Homie, Hanna said.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more