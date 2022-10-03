General Conference put some new faces and old issues front and center as leaders in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spoke in Salt Lake City. Here are some things that stood out:

First Black woman speaks at conference

Tracy Y. Browning became the first Black woman to speak at a General Conference.

Browning, who helps oversee Primary (church programming for young children), described joining the church as a convert and urged members not to focus too much on "outward appearances."

Speaking of outward appearances

A new version of the church's major youth pamphlet eliminates objections to specific dress and grooming taboos.

Gone are discussions of tattoos, body piercings, and bare shoulders in the pamphlet, titled "For the Strength of Youth."

"The guide could give you a long list of clothes you shouldn't wear, words you shouldn't say, and movies you shouldn't watch. But would that really be helpful in a global church?" asked apostle Dieter F. Uchtdorf, who announced the change Saturday.

Church vs. "the world"

Church president Russell M. Nelson exhorted church members to "overcome" the "sin-saturated, self-centered" world.

"Take charge of your own testimony," he said. "Don't pollute it with false philosophies of unbelieving men."

Yes, but: Dallin Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, said members also should be "more aware and more appreciative" of religious and humanitarian work that goes on outside the church.