New faces and new guidance at Latter-day Saints General Conference
General Conference put some new faces and old issues front and center as leaders in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spoke in Salt Lake City. Here are some things that stood out:
First Black woman speaks at conference
Tracy Y. Browning became the first Black woman to speak at a General Conference.
- Browning, who helps oversee Primary (church programming for young children), described joining the church as a convert and urged members not to focus too much on "outward appearances."
Speaking of outward appearances
A new version of the church's major youth pamphlet eliminates objections to specific dress and grooming taboos.
- Gone are discussions of tattoos, body piercings, and bare shoulders in the pamphlet, titled "For the Strength of Youth."
- "The guide could give you a long list of clothes you shouldn't wear, words you shouldn't say, and movies you shouldn't watch. But would that really be helpful in a global church?" asked apostle Dieter F. Uchtdorf, who announced the change Saturday.
Church vs. "the world"
Church president Russell M. Nelson exhorted church members to "overcome" the "sin-saturated, self-centered" world.
- "Take charge of your own testimony," he said. "Don't pollute it with false philosophies of unbelieving men."
Yes, but: Dallin Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, said members also should be "more aware and more appreciative" of religious and humanitarian work that goes on outside the church.
- Oaks highlighted the contributions of non-Mormon faith groups in fighting for "religious freedoms" from certain laws. The church has historically pushed for exemptions to abuse reporting requirements and LGBTQ+ nondiscrimination laws.
