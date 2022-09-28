39 mins ago - Politics
Utah has the 14th highest beer tax in the U.S.
By the numbers: Utah's beer tax is 41 cents per gallon, an analysis by the Tax Foundation shows.
- The excise tax is paid for by the brewer, importer or distributor.
Zoom out: At $1.29 per gallon, Tennessee has the highest beer tax in the U.S.
- Wyoming has the lowest at 2 cents per gallon.
Why it matters: Beer tax revenue goes toward the state's general fund and is used to fuel alcohol beverage enforcement, education and substance abuse treatment, per the Utah State Tax Commission.
