Utah has the 14th highest beer tax in the U.S.

Data: Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, state revenue departments via The Tax Foundation; Note: Beer is subject to differing tax rates at the federal level. State rates are for off-premise sales of 4.7% alcohol by volume beer. Rates include the statewide local rates in Alabama and Georgia. They include sales taxes on alcoholic beverages in Arkansas, Maryland, Minnesota, and D.C. Rates in Arkansas and Rhode Island include case/bottle fees. Rates include the wholesale rate in Kentucky and Tennessee converted into a gallonage excise tax rate; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Utah has the 14th highest beer tax in the nation.

By the numbers: Utah's beer tax is 41 cents per gallon, an analysis by the Tax Foundation shows.

The excise tax is paid for by the brewer, importer or distributor.

Zoom out: At $1.29 per gallon, Tennessee has the highest beer tax in the U.S.

Wyoming has the lowest at 2 cents per gallon.

Why it matters: Beer tax revenue goes toward the state's general fund and is used to fuel alcohol beverage enforcement, education and substance abuse treatment, per the Utah State Tax Commission.