Think you know Salt Lake City? Try drawing your neighborhood

Have you ever quibbled with friends over where Sugarhouse ends, or how far north Glendale goes? Think you know Salt Lake City better than other Axios readers?

Now you can prove it!

Our visual storytelling team at Axios came up with a game in which you can draw what you think are the boundaries for your local neighborhoods and compare your answers to those of other readers.

How it works: Follow this link to the game on our website, select Salt Lake City, and hit play!

You'll get some instructions, and then play through, drawing five neighborhoods.

At the end, you can compare your answers to the average of other Axios readers to see how similar or different your guesses were.

Don't forget: You can download images of your results to share them with friends and on social media, letting people know where you think your neighborhoods are!