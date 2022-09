FanX wrapped up Saturday night with a cosplay display, but Utahns put on a show all weekend long at the Salt Palace.

Here were some of our favorites!

Sage Graystorm's Game of Thrones-inspired costume draws a crowd at FanX. Graystorm, of Layton, put 7-inch lifts under his boots to be a giant of the north. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Princess Leia, Snow White and other queens greet an adoring subject. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios.

Theresa Hernandez of Roy joins other victims in the fish tank of The Governor from The Walking Dead. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

A Demogorgon strikes a pose, Han Solo flashes a thumbs up, and Calamity Ganon does daddy duty. (Photos: Erin Alberty/Axios)

If you've got it, flaunt it. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios