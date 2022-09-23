Looking for fun events this weekend? We got you covered.

What's happening: Invite a date, grab your helmet and join hundreds of bike riders cruising through Salt Lake City streets for the annual Bike Prom.

When: Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: The 3-mile bike ride starts at Liberty Park at 5:30pm and ends at the Front Climbing Gym (400 West 1457 South). The Prom Party will be held at the gym's courtyard.

Cost: The bike ride is free but tickets to the party will cost $45.

Proceeds will go toward the Bicycle Collective’s new hub and community bike shop.

Free bike valet is included.

What's happening: Wear your finest cosplay costumes or see your favorite television actors at the semiannual FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention.

When: Thursday–Saturday; Sept. 22–24

Where: Salt Palace Convention Center

Cost: Single-day tickets range from $35–$45. Multi-day passes are also available starting at $60.

What's happening: Come celebrate Salt Lake City's Marmalade neighborhood, with an emphasis on the area's fruit trees.

When: Saturday from 11am to 7pm; and Sunday from 11am to 5pm; Sept. 24–25

Where: The Garten at Mountain West Cider (425 North 400 West)

Cost: Free