Got weekend plans? Here's what to do in Salt Lake City Sept. 23–25
1. Bike Prom
What's happening: Invite a date, grab your helmet and join hundreds of bike riders cruising through Salt Lake City streets for the annual Bike Prom.
When: Saturday, Sept. 24
Where: The 3-mile bike ride starts at Liberty Park at 5:30pm and ends at the Front Climbing Gym (400 West 1457 South). The Prom Party will be held at the gym's courtyard.
Cost: The bike ride is free but tickets to the party will cost $45.
- Proceeds will go toward the Bicycle Collective’s new hub and community bike shop.
- Free bike valet is included.
2. FanX
What's happening: Wear your finest cosplay costumes or see your favorite television actors at the semiannual FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention.
When: Thursday–Saturday; Sept. 22–24
Where: Salt Palace Convention Center
Cost: Single-day tickets range from $35–$45. Multi-day passes are also available starting at $60.
3. Marmalade Jam Fest
What's happening: Come celebrate Salt Lake City's Marmalade neighborhood, with an emphasis on the area's fruit trees.
When: Saturday from 11am to 7pm; and Sunday from 11am to 5pm; Sept. 24–25
Where: The Garten at Mountain West Cider (425 North 400 West)
Cost: Free
