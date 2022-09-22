Utah Republican Senate candidate Linda Paulson has a new fan.

Driving the news: Late-night host Stephen Colbert poked fun at Paulson's viral, 57-second campaign ad on The Late Show Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, Paulson's rhymes had racked up more than 4 million views on Twitter.

🎵 How it goes: "Hey Utah District 12, listen up right here. There's a new name on the ballot for the Senate this year. My name is Linda Paulson. Republican and awesome."

What he said: "There is a lot to unpack there." Then, he responded with his own rap.

Flashback: In 2018, the comedian roasted Utah Republicans for their cringe-inducing rap video on how a bill becomes a law.

What's next: Paulson faces Utah State Senate Minority Leader Karen Mayne (D-West Valley City) in Senate District 12 race in November.

💭 My thought bubble: Utahns are good at a lot of things, but rapping isn't one of them.