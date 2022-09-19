Utah's reliance on private insurance leaves big gaps

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

Utah has the nation's highest rate of private health insurance coverage — but the lowest rate (by far) of public insurance, according to new census data.

Why it matters: That leaves Utah with an above-average rate of uninsured people.

By the numbers: 78% of Utahns are covered by private insurance — above the national rate of 67%.

But Utah's low rates of public insurance are even more extreme: 22% — a far cry from the national average of 37%.

That leaves 9% of Utahns uninsured, above a national rate of 8.6% and the 19th worst rate of any state.

Zoom in: Utah has the nation's lowest rate of Medicare coverage — not too surprising since its population is exceptionally young.

But it also had the nation's lowest rate of Medicaid coverage, even lower than states that haven't expanded eligibility. (Utah expanded Medicaid in 2020.)

Yes, but: Medicaid enrollment has been rising steadily since mid-2021, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The big picture: Utah was one of the only states with a high number of uninsured people despite having high rates of private insurance coverage.