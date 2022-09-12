Three foods to try at the Utah State Fair
It's that time of year! We are ready for turkey legs, ears of corn buried under a rainbow of flavor selections and the weird deep-fried stuff.
Here are three foods to try at the Utah State Fair:
1. Exploding boba
The flavor-burst balls at Boba King (food booths north of the carnival midway) are on another level.
- I enjoyed Mango Madness, but the lychee burst balls in the Blueberry Bliss also look amazing.
Cost: $14
2. Hot beef sundae
This hearty stew-like dish with mashed potatoes and sour cream with a cherry on top makes for a delicious stop in the food court buildings on the north end of the fairgrounds.
- But mind your timing; this is a great choice, just not right before the Tilt-a-Whirl.
Cost: $12
3. Pineapple float
Scan the horizon for the inflatable pineapple, and you will find the mother lode of tropical goodness: ice cream, fruit, sherbet, and whipped cream, served in a hollowed pineapple.
- I got lots of remarks when I walked through the crowd with this bad boy. Better than a purple ribbon for attention at the fair.
Cost: $17
