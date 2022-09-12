2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Three foods to try at the Utah State Fair

Erin Alberty
A carnival food vendor advertises Flamin' Cheetos Corndogs.
A food vendor at the Utah State Fair. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

It's that time of year! We are ready for turkey legs, ears of corn buried under a rainbow of flavor selections and the weird deep-fried stuff.

Here are three foods to try at the Utah State Fair:

1. Exploding boba
A mango boba drink at the Utah State Fair. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios
The flavor-burst balls at Boba King (food booths north of the carnival midway) are on another level.

  • I enjoyed Mango Madness, but the lychee burst balls in the Blueberry Bliss also look amazing.

Cost: $14

2. Hot beef sundae
Stewed beef, sour cream, a cherry tomato and a dinner roll make a hot beef sundae at the Utah State Fair.
A hot beef sundae at the Utah State Fair. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

This hearty stew-like dish with mashed potatoes and sour cream with a cherry on top makes for a delicious stop in the food court buildings on the north end of the fairgrounds.

  • But mind your timing; this is a great choice, just not right before the Tilt-a-Whirl.

Cost: $12

3. Pineapple float
A pineapple is hollowed out to hold ice cream at a carnival.
All the spoons and straws you need for like three pints of ice cream. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Scan the horizon for the inflatable pineapple, and you will find the mother lode of tropical goodness: ice cream, fruit, sherbet, and whipped cream, served in a hollowed pineapple.

  • I got lots of remarks when I walked through the crowd with this bad boy. Better than a purple ribbon for attention at the fair.

Cost: $17

