It's that time of year! We are ready for turkey legs, ears of corn buried under a rainbow of flavor selections and the weird deep-fried stuff.

Here are three foods to try at the Utah State Fair:

1. Exploding boba

Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

The flavor-burst balls at Boba King (food booths north of the carnival midway) are on another level.

I enjoyed Mango Madness, but the lychee burst balls in the Blueberry Bliss also look amazing.

Cost: $14

2. Hot beef sundae

A hot beef sundae at the Utah State Fair. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

This hearty stew-like dish with mashed potatoes and sour cream with a cherry on top makes for a delicious stop in the food court buildings on the north end of the fairgrounds.

But mind your timing; this is a great choice, just not right before the Tilt-a-Whirl.

Cost: $12

3. Pineapple float

All the spoons and straws you need for like three pints of ice cream. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Scan the horizon for the inflatable pineapple, and you will find the mother lode of tropical goodness: ice cream, fruit, sherbet, and whipped cream, served in a hollowed pineapple.

I got lots of remarks when I walked through the crowd with this bad boy. Better than a purple ribbon for attention at the fair.

Cost: $17