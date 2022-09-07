Is Salt Lake City a good place for Gen Z to live? Yes — in most ways — according to the factors considered in a new study of how accommodating U.S. cities are to the youngest adults.

Driving the news: Atlanta topped the list of the 20 best cities for Gen Z, tabulated by the real estate blog CommercialCafe.

Salt Lake City wasn't among the 45 cities scored, but the study's methodology sheds some light on whether we deserve a place in Zoomers' hearts.

Details: In the two most important factors — affordability and education — Salt Lake had a mixed showing.

It's in the bottom half for affordability: slightly pricier than Dallas, the study's median city for the cost of living, according to the Council for Community and Economic Research.

But with more than half of Salt Lake residents ages 20–24 enrolled in school, it was ahead of all cities studied, except Boston and Atlanta.

Other good news: Salt Lake City beat every city studied in unemployment and Zoomers' percentage of the population, according to census and federal labor data.

The share of residents who bike, walk or take public transit to work ranked alongside the top third of cities studied, according to census data.

While the study's source for parks per capita doesn't include Salt Lake, the Trust for Public Land reports that 87% of residents here are within a 10-minute walk from a park —comparable to the top half of cities studied.

The bad news: Internet speed was on the low end, according to figures from BroadbandNow.com.

Between the lines: Bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues also are on the thin side in Salt Lake, according to census data for each metro area.

Yes, but: CommercialCafe somehow ranks Boston — Boston! — near the bottom for fun things to do. It's below Omaha, Fort Worth and Columbus.

Our thought bubble: No offense to those fine cities, but … we're skeptical.