Downtown Salt Lake City is seeing way more activity now than before the pandemic, according to a new analysis of phone location data.

Driving the news: Salt Lake has North America's most recovered major downtown — by far, according to data from UC Berkeley.

Researchers used phone location data to see how many visitors were at places of interest — such as shops, restaurants, offices, parks, sports venues — in the downtowns of 62 cities in the U.S. and Canada.

Salt Lake City saw 55% more visitors in May 2022 than in May 2019.

Only three other downtowns saw more activity this year than before the pandemic: Bakersfield and Fresno, California, and Columbus, Ohio.

The big picture: The shift toward remote work during the pandemic gave people the freedom to leave expensive or crowded cities — and those downtowns tended to have a harder time recovering.

San Francisco had the lowest recovery, with just 31% of the activity it had in 2019.

Cities with fewer professional, management and science jobs lost fewer people.

Cities with more service workers also recovered more easily.

Of note: COVID-prevention policies — like mask mandates and crowd size limits — didn't correlate with faster or slower downtown recovery.

Between the lines: In spring 2020, downtown Salt Lake had about half of the phone traffic it did in 2019.