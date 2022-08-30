Utah faces another week of triple-digit temperatures

Maybe you thought it was over. You saw the gradual drop in overnight temps, the sun rising a bit later and the Halloween decorations in stores. And you got stupidly optimistic.

😈 HAH.

What's happening: Temperatures are projected to reach at least 100° for the next six days in the Salt Lake City area, according to the National Weather Service.

Look for highs of at least 101° from Wednesday through Saturday.

Friday is expected to peak at 103°!

By the numbers: Temps have reached 100° in September only three times previously: once in 2020, 2019 and 1979.

No September day on record has ever been hotter than 100°.

Salt Lake City has already obliterated the record number of days with triple-digit temperatures in a single year — 25 so far compared to 21 in 2021, 1994 and 1960.

We also tied the record for the hottest day ever recorded: 107°.

The bottom line: Aaaaaaaaaaaaauuuuuggghhhhrhrhrrh.