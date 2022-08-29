Teacher and staff shortages hit Utah schools

Utah schools are feeling the impacts of the nationwide school staffing shortage.

Driving the news: Teachers in the U.S. are leaving their profession in droves amid the pandemic, censorship and culture wars, all while earning stagnant wages.

What they're saying: "I haven't heard of a single school district or charter that isn't being impacted by the labor shortage," said Malia Hite, executive coordinator of educator licensing for the Utah State Board of Education (USBE).

"It certainly is extending beyond just the classroom where we're seeing a lot of needs for educational assistants and nutritional services and bus drivers," she said.

Hite said 1.8% more teachers left their jobs at the end of the last school year.

To entice applicants, some districts have increased starting pay or offer training, according to Hite.

Zoom in: The Salt Lake City School District is facing difficulty hiring paraprofessionals ahead of the school year, district spokesperson Yándary Chatwin told Axios. Lane Findlay, a spokesperson for Weber School District, said they were hoping to fill over 100 paraprofessional positions.

Benjamin Horsley, chief of staff of Granite School District, said it was looking to fill "a handful of outstanding secondary math/science positions going into the school year."

Doug Perry, a spokesperson for Murray City School District, said they were struggling to hire support staff.

Catch up quick: In 2016, USBE moved to allow people without teaching experience to join the profession through an alternative training program in an effort to address the state's growing teacher shortage, Education Week reported.

Four years later, USBE launched a new program called the Alternate Pathway to Professional Educator License (APPEL) that allows educators to complete their certification requirements while teaching, Hite said.

Since its start, the program has licensed 200 teachers and 800 people are currently enrolled.

Yes, but: Hite said about 15% of educators in Utah schools are underqualified and teaching without a professional license.