Utah's gas prices are falling, but not as fast as the rest of America

Data: AAA; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Gas prices in Utah are falling, with the statewide average cost down 9% from a month ago.

Yes, but: Most other states have cheaper gas — and sharper price drops.

By the numbers: Gas in Utah averaged $4.51 per gallon yesterday — the 8th-highest of any state and more than 60 cents above the national average, according to AAA.

That's down 42 cents from a month ago, but 34 states posted bigger price drops over the same span.

Zoom in: Prices were significantly higher in Rich and Paiute counties, with the lowest prices in central Utah.

Of Utah's metro areas, Provo had the cheapest gas ($4.41), while St. George ($4.73) was the priciest.

Salt Lake was on the lower end at $4.45.

The bottom line: If you're heading up to Bear Lake this weekend, gas up before you go.