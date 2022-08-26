18 mins ago - News
Utah's gas prices are falling, but not as fast as the rest of America
Gas prices in Utah are falling, with the statewide average cost down 9% from a month ago.
- Yes, but: Most other states have cheaper gas — and sharper price drops.
By the numbers: Gas in Utah averaged $4.51 per gallon yesterday — the 8th-highest of any state and more than 60 cents above the national average, according to AAA.
- That's down 42 cents from a month ago, but 34 states posted bigger price drops over the same span.
Zoom in: Prices were significantly higher in Rich and Paiute counties, with the lowest prices in central Utah.
- Of Utah's metro areas, Provo had the cheapest gas ($4.41), while St. George ($4.73) was the priciest.
- Salt Lake was on the lower end at $4.45.
The bottom line: If you're heading up to Bear Lake this weekend, gas up before you go.
- And if you're rolling down to Vegas, make a pit stop in Sanpete County for that sweet $4.21 fuel because it's a lot more expensive in Nevada.
