Student debt will vanish for 100,000 Utahns under Biden plan

President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan will entirely erase student debt for about 100,000 Utahns — and another 60,000 could see theirs cut at least in half.

Driving the news: Yesterday's move canceled up to $10,000 in student loans — $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients — for borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year.

More than 90% of Utahns make less than that.

Data: Federal Student Aid; Note: Includes outstanding principal and interest balances from Direct Loans, Federal Family Education Loans and Perkins Loans; Table: Simran Parwani/Axios

By the numbers: More than 300,000 Utahns are paying off student loans, most under $20,000, according to federal loan data.

Utahns' average student debt (a bit over $30,000) is lower than in most of the country, which means $10,000 is real money here — not just a drop in the bucket.

Those figures don't include private loans, but that affects only 3% of Utah graduates.

The big picture: Young Utahns stand to benefit in particular — as many put off buying homes amid worsening wealth inequality — since debt cancellation now allows them to avoid years of interest.