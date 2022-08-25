The Utah Renaissance Faire ups the spectacle for its 10th year

It's time to bust out your wimples and doublets for the 10th annual Utah Renaissance Faire on Friday and Saturday at Thanksgiving Point!

What's happening: The popular faire is back with some new events to celebrate turning 10, said spokesman Joseph Smith.

A "Lord of the Rings"-inspired light show will follow a concert by the California Celtic band The Fire, starting at 7pm.

BYU comics will perform in a medieval-themed sketch show at 7pm Saturday.

Other highlights: Jousting is traditionally the big crowd-pleaser, with two contests on both Friday and Saturday.

The Salt Lake City Crusaders will fight throughout the day with replicas of weapons from the 13th–16th centuries.

Try your hand at dipping candles, writing sonnets or rubbing metal reliefs at The Shire, where re-enactors demonstrate old-world crafts and trades.

Erin's thought bubble: No kidding, the combat shows are hardcore.

I expected corny cosplay — until I heard the lances splinter and saw the Crusaders beating the absolute bejeezus out of each other.

But don't worry, it's all fun for the kids.

Details: The faire runs 10am–8pm Friday and Saturday at 2650 Ashton Blvd. in Lehi.

Tickets cost $20 for the full weekend, with $5 admission for children until 4pm Friday.

Costumes are strongly encouraged and old-timey weapons are OK — but follow the guidelines.

Food vendors are on site but you can bring your own vittles.