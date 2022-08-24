54 mins ago - News

CDC antibody data show most Utah kids have had COVID

Erin Alberty
Data: CDC; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

More than eight in 10 Utah kids have likely already been infected with COVID-19, according to data the CDC released last week.

Driving the news: Blood samples taken in May and June suggest nearly 86% of Utah kids have had COVID at least once.

  • Only four states showed a higher presence of COVID antibodies among children: Idaho, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida.

Zoom out: Utah's estimated prevalence is higher than the national average of 79.7%.

What we're watching: Will cases go up as schools reopen like they did the last two years?

  • Case counts have become increasingly unreliable, but hospitalizations have been declining since mid-July, according to state data.

Of note: Kids ages 6 months and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

