54 mins ago - News
CDC antibody data show most Utah kids have had COVID
More than eight in 10 Utah kids have likely already been infected with COVID-19, according to data the CDC released last week.
Driving the news: Blood samples taken in May and June suggest nearly 86% of Utah kids have had COVID at least once.
- Only four states showed a higher presence of COVID antibodies among children: Idaho, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida.
Zoom out: Utah's estimated prevalence is higher than the national average of 79.7%.
What we're watching: Will cases go up as schools reopen like they did the last two years?
- Case counts have become increasingly unreliable, but hospitalizations have been declining since mid-July, according to state data.
Of note: Kids ages 6 months and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
