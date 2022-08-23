Snowbird's Oktoberfest celebrates its 50th anniversary

Oktoberfest, one of the state's largest cultural and beer festivals, is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

It's every Saturday and Sunday at Snowbird until Oct. 16. The festival runs from noon to 6pm.

The big picture: This year's festival is all about paying tribute to the past, said Jerad Giottonini, Snowbird's communication manager.

Visitors can view artifacts and old photographs of the resort through its Peruvian Tunnel.

Details: The event will feature local brews from Bohemian and Kiitos, as well as a range of 12 German imports.

You can ride Snowbird's new aerial tram. It takes riders 11,000 feet above sea level and includes floor-to-ceiling windows.

The festival also features vendors and family-friendly options like face painting, street performers and the ZipWhipper, a combination of a rock climbing wall and pendulum swing.

Flashback: Oktoberfest's roots date back to the early 1800s in Munich, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

It was held to celebrate the royal marriage between the prince of Bavaria, who was later known as King Louis I, and Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen.

The German heritage festival at Snowbird was first celebrated in 1972 by 40 people.

A half-century later, it's bloomed into a 10-week-long event with some 40,000 visitors.

Before you go: The festival is moving to a cashless system this year.