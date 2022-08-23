1 hour ago - Things to Do
Snowbird's Oktoberfest celebrates its 50th anniversary
Oktoberfest, one of the state's largest cultural and beer festivals, is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
- It's every Saturday and Sunday at Snowbird until Oct. 16. The festival runs from noon to 6pm.
The big picture: This year's festival is all about paying tribute to the past, said Jerad Giottonini, Snowbird's communication manager.
- Visitors can view artifacts and old photographs of the resort through its Peruvian Tunnel.
Details: The event will feature local brews from Bohemian and Kiitos, as well as a range of 12 German imports.
- You can ride Snowbird's new aerial tram. It takes riders 11,000 feet above sea level and includes floor-to-ceiling windows.
- The festival also features vendors and family-friendly options like face painting, street performers and the ZipWhipper, a combination of a rock climbing wall and pendulum swing.
Flashback: Oktoberfest's roots date back to the early 1800s in Munich, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.
- It was held to celebrate the royal marriage between the prince of Bavaria, who was later known as King Louis I, and Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen.
- The German heritage festival at Snowbird was first celebrated in 1972 by 40 people.
- A half-century later, it's bloomed into a 10-week-long event with some 40,000 visitors.
Before you go: The festival is moving to a cashless system this year.
- There's no admission fee.
- Visitors can park at Snowbird for $10.
