Former Utah Jazz player Joe Ingles lists $3.5 million Salt Lake City home

The Salt Lake City home of former Utah Jazz player Joe Ingles went on the market this week, cementing the fact he's really gone.

By the numbers: The Cape Cod-style home is being listed for $3.5 million.

The 6,040-square-foot, two-story house features six bedrooms and five-and-a half bathrooms.

Unsurprisingly, it also includes a custom Jazz-themed basketball court.

It's situated in the city's St. Mary's neighborhood on the edge of Emigration Canyon.

Courtesy Summit Sotheby's International Realty.

State of play: Ingles enlisted Summit Sotheby's International Realty president and principal broker Thomas Wright, due to his "proven track record in assisting high-profile Utahns buy and sell real estate," Tiffany Fox, chief marketing officer of the Utah-based real estate company, told Axios.

Background: The Jazz traded Ingles to the Portland Trail Blazers last season. He signed a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks during the offseason.

What they're saying: "The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee," Ingles said in a statement.

Of note: While tours of the vacant home are only reserved for qualified buyers, you can still check it out virtually.