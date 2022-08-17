Utah receives $13 million in federal COVID-19 funeral assistance
Utah has received nearly $13.4 million in federal aid to help individuals and families cover the funeral costs of people who died from COVID-19, according to figures FEMA released this month.
Details: Launched in April 2021, the COVID-19 funeral assistance program was created to help families with the financial burden of laying their loved ones to rest.
- The assistance covers funeral services, such as cremation, caskets or urns, burial plots, the transfer of remains and markers or headstones.
- In 2021, a funeral, including viewing, ceremony and burial, in Utah costs about $7,000, according to the National Funeral Directors Association.
- Eligible applicants can receive up to $9,000 from FEMA.
By the numbers: Of the 2,448 applications started or received from Utah, 1,978 were approved.
- About 5,000 Utahns have died from COVID-19, according to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services.
- In 2020, COVID-19 was the fourth-leading cause of death among Utahns, after heart disease, cancer and accidents.
Zoom out: Nationally, as of Aug. 1, FEMA has issued $2.7 billion in COVID-19 funeral assistance to more than 420,000 individuals and families.
- California, New York, and Texas have each received upwards of $200 million in funeral assistance.
Of note: Earlier this year, state officials said they would stop providing daily COVID-19 case counts and instead provide updates on a weekly basis.
- Health officials are still monitoring for COVID-19 surges through wastewater testing and tracking clinic and emergency room visits.
Qualifications: Those who paid for a funeral of a person "whose death was attributed to COVID-19" on or after Jan. 20, 2020, are eligible for the assistance.
- The death must have occurred in the U.S.
- To apply, call 844-684-6333. Multilingual services are provided.
