Utah receives $13 million in federal COVID-19 funeral assistance

Utah has received nearly $13.4 million in federal aid to help individuals and families cover the funeral costs of people who died from COVID-19, according to figures FEMA released this month.

Details: Launched in April 2021, the COVID-19 funeral assistance program was created to help families with the financial burden of laying their loved ones to rest.

The assistance covers funeral services, such as cremation, caskets or urns, burial plots, the transfer of remains and markers or headstones.

In 2021, a funeral, including viewing, ceremony and burial, in Utah costs about $7,000, according to the National Funeral Directors Association.

Eligible applicants can receive up to $9,000 from FEMA.

By the numbers: Of the 2,448 applications started or received from Utah, 1,978 were approved.

About 5,000 Utahns have died from COVID-19, according to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services.

In 2020, COVID-19 was the fourth-leading cause of death among Utahns, after heart disease, cancer and accidents.

Zoom out: Nationally, as of Aug. 1, FEMA has issued $2.7 billion in COVID-19 funeral assistance to more than 420,000 individuals and families.

California, New York, and Texas have each received upwards of $200 million in funeral assistance.

Of note: Earlier this year, state officials said they would stop providing daily COVID-19 case counts and instead provide updates on a weekly basis.

Health officials are still monitoring for COVID-19 surges through wastewater testing and tracking clinic and emergency room visits.

Qualifications: Those who paid for a funeral of a person "whose death was attributed to COVID-19" on or after Jan. 20, 2020, are eligible for the assistance.