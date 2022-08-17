Utah Jazz schedule release: Here's what we're watching

The Utah Jazz released their 2022-23 schedule Wednesday.

State of play: The Jazz start the season against the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 19 at Vivint Arena.

The intrigue: They enter the year with new head coach Will Hardy and without their defensive anchor Rudy Gobert who was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves this offseason.

Notable home games: A matchup between the Jazz and New York Knicks is slated for Nov. 15. The Knicks have come up often as a potential landing spot for All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

Gobert and the Timberwolves make their first trip to Salt Lake City on Dec. 9. (The Jazz also play against Minnesota for their second game of the year but that's a roadie.)

The Jazz will host the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 28 in a playoff rematch. Dallas eliminated Utah in the first round last year.

Fans will get a chance to see LeBron James and the Lakers on Nov. 7.

And our editor Ross' team, the Atlanta Hawks, pay Utah a visit on Feb. 3. You will see him there.

Of note: No games will be held on Election Day, Nov. 8, in an effort to encourage civic engagement, the AP reports.