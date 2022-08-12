From hot air balloons to dinosaurs, check out these fun events happening in Salt Lake County this weekend.

What's happening: Witness a different kind of rainbow in the sky at Sandy's annual hot air balloon festival.

The festival will also feature a free concert, a crafts station and a 5k race.

When: Hot air balloons launch Friday and Saturday at sunrise around 6:30am.

Where: Storm Mountain Park, located at 1000 E. 11400 S. in Sandy. Check out this website for other event locations.

Cost: Free.

What's happening: With over 300 exhibitors, the 14th-annual Craft Lake City DIY Fest is considered the state's largest local art, music, science and technology festival.

When: Friday from 5pm to 1opm. Saturday from noon to 8pm and Sunday from noon to 6pm.

Where: Utah State Fair Park.

Cost: Tickets for Friday cost $15. Saturday or Sunday tickets cost $7 if you buy in advance or $10 the day of. Children 12 and under get in free.

Of note: Your dog will require its own ticket for $5.

Your dog will require its own ticket for $5. Tip: Take the TRAX Green Line and stop at Fairpark to avoid the $7 parking fee.

What's happening: Experience the 2015 film "Jurassic World" with a live score performed by a full symphony orchestra.

When: Friday and Saturday at 7pm.

Where: Abravanel Hall, located at 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City.

Cost: Seats range from $30 to $95. Students and concertgoers under the age of 30 can receive a 50% discount on tickets.