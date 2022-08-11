1 hour ago - News

Marc Harrison is stepping down as Intermountain Healthcare CEO

Erin Alberty
Headshot of Marc Harrison, Intermountain CEO
Marc Harrison, Intermountain Healthcare CEO (Photo: Courtesy of Intermountain Healthcare)

Intermountain Healthcare CEO Marc Harrison is stepping down after six years leading Utah's biggest health care system.

Why it matters: Intermountain is where at least half of Utahns get their healthcare.

  • It's also Utah's largest private employer, and its biggest health insurance provider.

What's happening: Harrison is leaving to run a "healthcare platform business" for the venture capital firm General Catalyst.

Who is he: Harrison has been considered a dynamic figure in the healthcare industry, and was ranked No. 26 on Fortune Magazine's annual list of 50 of the "World's Greatest Leaders."

  • He helped spearhead Civica Rx, a nonprofit Utah drug company that is challenging generic drug shortages and predatory pricing schemes.
  • Harrison oversaw IHC's merger with Colorado-based SCL Health and helped acquire a major Nevada hospital system.
  • Business Insider reported he's also responsible for pushing for doctor compensation to be more closely tied to patients' outcomes, rather than the volume of procedures or patients seen.

Flashback: Harrison was a vocal proponent of COVID prevention measures like masking.

  • He had a form of blood cancer that left him immunocompromised — the same cancer Colin Powell had when he died from COVID.
  • Moments after Harrison pleaded with Utahns to mask up in 2021, Gov. Spencer Cox scoffed at "extreme maskers," which led to a social media firestorm in defense of Harrison and others who are immunocompromised.
  • Cox later walked back his comment.

What they're saying: "Marc has helped spur innovation across our organization during his six-year tenure. We are better today because of his outstanding leadership," said Mike Leavitt, chairman of Intermountain's board and former Utah governor.

What's next: Intermountain will name an interim CEO and search for Harrison's replacement this fall, according to a news statement.

