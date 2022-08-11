Marc Harrison is stepping down as Intermountain Healthcare CEO

Intermountain Healthcare CEO Marc Harrison is stepping down after six years leading Utah's biggest health care system.

Why it matters: Intermountain is where at least half of Utahns get their healthcare.

It's also Utah's largest private employer, and its biggest health insurance provider.

What's happening: Harrison is leaving to run a "healthcare platform business" for the venture capital firm General Catalyst.

Who is he: Harrison has been considered a dynamic figure in the healthcare industry, and was ranked No. 26 on Fortune Magazine's annual list of 50 of the "World's Greatest Leaders."

He helped spearhead Civica Rx, a nonprofit Utah drug company that is challenging generic drug shortages and predatory pricing schemes.

Harrison oversaw IHC's merger with Colorado-based SCL Health and helped acquire a major Nevada hospital system.

Business Insider reported he's also responsible for pushing for doctor compensation to be more closely tied to patients' outcomes, rather than the volume of procedures or patients seen.

Flashback: Harrison was a vocal proponent of COVID prevention measures like masking.

He had a form of blood cancer that left him immunocompromised — the same cancer Colin Powell had when he died from COVID.

Moments after Harrison pleaded with Utahns to mask up in 2021, Gov. Spencer Cox scoffed at "extreme maskers," which led to a social media firestorm in defense of Harrison and others who are immunocompromised.

Cox later walked back his comment.

What they're saying: "Marc has helped spur innovation across our organization during his six-year tenure. We are better today because of his outstanding leadership," said Mike Leavitt, chairman of Intermountain's board and former Utah governor.

What's next: Intermountain will name an interim CEO and search for Harrison's replacement this fall, according to a news statement.