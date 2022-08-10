Economic class-crossing friendships are unusually common in Utah

Lower-income Utahns have more higher-income friends than do residents of almost any other state, according to a study published last week in the journal Nature.

Why it matters: Children from low-income families who have wealthier friends are more likely to have economic mobility as adults, the study found.

Friendships across class lines were a stronger predictor of future incomes than family structure, school quality, racial demographics and employment rates, researchers reported.

Details: The study analyzed friendships of 70 million Facebook users. Researchers found that if low-income children grew up in neighborhoods where 70% of their friends were rich, their future incomes would be 20% higher than their counterparts who grew up without these bonds across class lines.

Friendships between the highest and lowest income brackets were extremely rare, though.

Among people in the bottom 10% of the income distribution, only 2.5% of their friends are in the top 10%, Johannes Stroebel, an economist at NYU and one of the study authors, told Axios.

By the numbers: Among Utahns in the bottom half of the income distribution, 51.5% of their friends were in the upper half, the study reported.

Only New Hampshire and Hawaii had higher rates of friendships between lower- and higher-income residents.

Lower-income residents in Alabama, New Mexico and South Carolina had the lowest percentage of friendships with wealthier residents, at 30.1%, 30.6% and 31.2%.

Zoom in: Lower-income residents in Morgan County had the state's highest rate of friendships with wealthier residents, at 65% — the fourth-highest of any county in the nation.

Utah County had the state's 2nd-highest rate and 16th-highest rate in the nation, at 61%.

Yes, but: In some cases, lower-income residents may have had high rates of friendship with wealthier neighbors simply because the wealthy far outnumber them.