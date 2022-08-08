Senators Romney and Lee helped kill a national price cap on insulin
Sens. Mitt Romney and Mike Lee were among 43 Republicans who helped block a $35 monthly cap on insulin costs for people covered by private insurance.
- The Sunday morning vote was just three votes shy of passing the 60-vote threshold.
The latest: The senate parliamentarian ruled that the insulin cap couldn't be part of a pending inflation-reduction bill that requires only a majority vote to pass.
- Sunday's vote was to overrule the parliamentarian's decision and leave the insulin cap in the bill.
Of note: Lee's vote against the insulin cap came one day after he quoted a constituent on Twitter as saying, "It's either food or my medication and I have to do without one or the other at this point," in a thread blaming Biden for inflation.
Context: Utah, like several other states, already has a $30 monthly cap on insulin for some patients with private insurance.
- But state caps don't apply to patients on self-funded plans — about 40% of Utahns. Only federal law can regulate those plans.
What's next: Democrats are hoping to keep a ceiling on insulin costs for Medicare patients in the pending deficit reduction package, which includes climate, tax and healthcare measures.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.