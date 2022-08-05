I joined the folks at Breeze Airways on Thursday on their inaugural flight to San Francisco from the Provo Airport.

Driving the news: In May, Breeze announced it was expanding its flight destinations out of Provo to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Westchester/White Plains, New York, San Bernardino, California, and Las Vegas.

Background: Launched in 2020, the Salt Lake City-based, low-fare airline was started by David Neeleman, who also founded JetBlue Airways, WestJet and others.

The intrigue: Some one-way flight fares can be found for as low as $29 from Provo.

The airline also allows families to sit together for no extra charge.

Yes, but: Be prepared to pay for your carry-on bag ($25) and soft drinks on the flight ($3.50). Breeze also offers extra leg room and what the airline calls "nicer" seating for an additional cost.

I paid $73 for my one-way flight back home and only took what the airline considers a "personal bag" at no charge.

What happened: Thursday also marked the first time I had been at the new Provo Airport terminal.

I made my way through baggage claim and on my flight in less than 15 minutes.

I fist-bumped Cosmo the Cougar before my flight for good luck. (He was there for an announcement about the airline partnering with BYU's athletic department.)

I arrived in San Francisco in about 90 minutes, before finishing my in-flight movie "Breaking In." (Don’t spoil the ending for me, but I hope Gabrielle Union's character saved her kids from those home invaders.)

The seats were comfortable and spacious, though I’m only 5'2" tall (on a good day).

Details: The airline also offers nonstop flights to Nashville, Tennessee, New Orleans and other major metros throughout the U.S.

What they're saying: "This is by far the fastest way to get from Silicon Slopes to Silicon Valley," said Tom Doxey, president of Breeze Airways. After the flight, I asked Doxey what makes his airline stand out from others. He said: "Flexibility."

The company intentionally travels from smaller airports, where TSA lines and walks to terminals tend to be shorter, to reduce costs and travel time for passengers.

Providing service out of smaller airports also offers proximity to residents who live far from major airports.

"We let you cancel your flight or change your flight up to 15 minutes before departure without any cancel or change fees. That is definitely something that the other carriers don't do," he said.

What's next: Doxey said the airline plans to announce more destinations.

Kim's thought bubble: I hope the next round of destinations include Sacramento, California. The new, no-frills airline lives up to its name. Louisiana, here I come.