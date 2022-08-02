Salt Lake City's new squeeze: The Juice Shop

I recently ventured to a new juice and smoothie shop located in Salt Lake City's Maven District block.

Details: Aptly named The Juice Shop, the eatery offers cold-pressed juices, superfood smoothies and Instagram-worthy toast and bowls.

The juicery is owned and operated by first-time business owner and Salt Lake City native, Meera Patel, who recently moved back to town after years of working as a brand strategy and marketing consultant in New York City.

Of note: Patel's brand background is notable after I noticed a customer snap a pic of her smoothie with the logo before drinking it.

The Juice Shop. Photo: Kim Bojórquez

State of play: Patel, who is of Indian descent, hired Ecuadorian chef Carlos Robles to help build the menu.

"We bring a unique, sort of global perspective to all of our flavors," Patel told me.

She said it's why customers will find toast with za'atar or pickled fresno peppers at the eatery.

What they're saying: "We try and incorporate wellness and health and deliciousness into everything we do," Patel said. "We really wanted to create a space where you could actually spend time in and get healthy nourishing food plus beverages."

The Juice Shop's hummus toast. Photo: Kim Bojórquez

What I tried: I ordered The Morning Sunrise smoothie ($10) which contained banana, coconut flakes, strawberries, mango, pineapple and coconut water.

I also ordered their hummus toast ($10) which included beet hummus, heirloom tomatoes, radishes, capers, house-made chili garlic and za'atar on sourdough toast.

Each was delicious and complemented one another.

The intrigue: Most of The Shop's offerings can be made vegetarian and vegan-friendly down to the protein powder they put in smoothies.

The bottom line: The Juice Shop's emphasis on health without eliminating flavor stands out from other health-conscious eateries in town.

Address: 888 S. 200 E.

Hours: Monday–Friday from 9am to 5pm and Saturdays from 10am to 3pm.