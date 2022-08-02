Salt Lake City's new squeeze: The Juice Shop
I recently ventured to a new juice and smoothie shop located in Salt Lake City's Maven District block.
Details: Aptly named The Juice Shop, the eatery offers cold-pressed juices, superfood smoothies and Instagram-worthy toast and bowls.
- The juicery is owned and operated by first-time business owner and Salt Lake City native, Meera Patel, who recently moved back to town after years of working as a brand strategy and marketing consultant in New York City.
- Of note: Patel's brand background is notable after I noticed a customer snap a pic of her smoothie with the logo before drinking it.
State of play: Patel, who is of Indian descent, hired Ecuadorian chef Carlos Robles to help build the menu.
- "We bring a unique, sort of global perspective to all of our flavors," Patel told me.
- She said it's why customers will find toast with za'atar or pickled fresno peppers at the eatery.
What they're saying: "We try and incorporate wellness and health and deliciousness into everything we do," Patel said. "We really wanted to create a space where you could actually spend time in and get healthy nourishing food plus beverages."
What I tried: I ordered The Morning Sunrise smoothie ($10) which contained banana, coconut flakes, strawberries, mango, pineapple and coconut water.
- I also ordered their hummus toast ($10) which included beet hummus, heirloom tomatoes, radishes, capers, house-made chili garlic and za'atar on sourdough toast.
- Each was delicious and complemented one another.
The intrigue: Most of The Shop's offerings can be made vegetarian and vegan-friendly down to the protein powder they put in smoothies.
The bottom line: The Juice Shop's emphasis on health without eliminating flavor stands out from other health-conscious eateries in town.
Address: 888 S. 200 E.
Hours: Monday–Friday from 9am to 5pm and Saturdays from 10am to 3pm.
- Patel said she anticipated extending hours in the near future.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.