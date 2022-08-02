A look at Salt Lake City's history of back to school fashion

The countdown is on for a new school year!

What's happening: We're going to be exploring issues and new developments facing Utah's schools as the fall term approaches.

Meanwhile: Take in 100 years of back-to-school fashions, pulled from clothing ads in Utah newspapers!

1922

Blouses for boys and "jack tar" dresses for girls in a back-to-school ad from The Deseret News on Aug. 25, 1922, via Newspapers.com.

1942 and 1962

The Salt Lake Telegram (Aug. 28, 1942) and The Salt Lake Tribune (Aug. 11, 1962) advertise clothes for Utah kids, via Newspapers.com.

1982

Jeans and casual tops appeared in an ad in the Vernal Express on Aug. 25, 1982, via Newspapers.com.

2002