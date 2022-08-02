2 hours ago - News

A look at Salt Lake City's history of back to school fashion

Erin Alberty
An illustration of a teenage girl ogling a boy in an ad for back-to-school clothes in 1922.
A back-to-school ad from The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 10, 1922, via Newspapers.com.

The countdown is on for a new school year!

What's happening: We're going to be exploring issues and new developments facing Utah's schools as the fall term approaches.

Meanwhile: Take in 100 years of back-to-school fashions, pulled from clothing ads in Utah newspapers!

1922
A back-to-school ad for children's clothing advertises suits and dresses in 1922.
Blouses for boys and "jack tar" dresses for girls in a back-to-school ad from The Deseret News on Aug. 25, 1922, via Newspapers.com.
1942 and 1962
Newspaper ads feature back-to-school clothes for children and teens in 1942 and 1962
The Salt Lake Telegram (Aug. 28, 1942) and The Salt Lake Tribune (Aug. 11, 1962) advertise clothes for Utah kids, via Newspapers.com.
1982
A 1982 ad for back-to-school clothing features jeans & tops.
Jeans and casual tops appeared in an ad in the Vernal Express on Aug. 25, 1982, via Newspapers.com.
2002
A back-to-school ad from 2002 features low-rise jeans, dresses and skirts.
Low-rise jeans and low-slung belts mark teen fashion on Aug. 10, 2002 in The Salt Lake Tribune, via Newspapers.com.
