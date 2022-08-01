Kids under five are shaping up to be the least vaccinated age group in Utah.

Driving the news: Only 4% of Utah children younger than 5 have received a COVID vaccine as of last week.

It's been more than a month since vaccines were released for kids ages 6 months to 4 years old.

Why it matters: Vaccines are an important step to preventing kids from getting seriously ill, said Dr. Andy Pavia, an infectious diseases specialist for Primary Children's Hospital.

During the winter omicron spike, COVID accounted for 15% of all ER visits for children, Pavia said in a news conference in June.

Children under 5 were hospitalized for COVID at higher rates than older kids — likely because they weren't yet vaccine-eligible, Pavia said.

By the numbers: It took less than one week for 4% of Utah kids ages 5 to 11 to get vaccinated.

More than 4% of those 12 to 18 were vaccinated less than a week after the state opened vaccinations to patients younger than 50 — even though only 16 to 18-year-olds were eligible.

How it works: State health officials have pushed to have pediatricians give COVID shots to the youngest children, along with their other immunizations.

But if you want to get your kids vaccinated elsewhere, check vaccines.gov for a map of pharmacies and providers that are carrying the shots.

The Salt Lake County Health Department provides vaccines by appointment to young children, free of charge.