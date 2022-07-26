What if Salt Lake had high speed rail?

American rail travel is famously nightmarish, but it's even worse when you look at what other countries have.

Not only is rail travel faster in Europe and Asia, it's often incredibly cheap compared to U.S. travel.

The train from Paris to Barcelona costs less than $40 — "like NYC to Columbus for the price of a meal," as one writer recently noted.

State of play: Gas is extremely expensive in Utah, with the average price still nearly $5 per gallon. Having the option to travel by high speed rail could be easier on Utahns' wallets.

Mass transit has big environmental benefits as well.

Our thought bubble: So what if we had high-speed rail here in Salt Lake? Where could we go, how long would it take, and how much would it cost compared to driving?

Details: For a fair comparison, we looked at cities that are roughly the same population as the Salt Lake metro area and found destinations that are a similar driving distance to cities in the western United States.

The cost of a one-way drive is calculated using a car that gets 25 miles per gallon (the U.S. average) and the price of gas averaged for Utah and the states en route to the destination.

By the numbers: Both the cost and travel time are way less in many cities.

Even where the cost was higher (see: Japan), travel time was way lower and vice versa.

What's an extra hour to Portland when you don't have to drive and it costs half as much?

What's next: Probably nothing. There are a lot of reasons high speed rail hasn't taken off in the U.S.: Low population density, a reverent car culture, and a comparatively thin history of rail travel in general.

Yes, but: That hasn't stopped us from dreaming.