1 hour ago - News

July is the best month to see a UFO. So, Utah, have you seen one?

Kim Bojórquez
Illustration of a poster of a UFO hovering over a landscape with copy that reads, "I Believe". 
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

July may be associated with an endless stream of barbecues, pool parties and holiday celebrations. But did you know it's also the best month to spot a UFO?

By the numbers: Utahns have reported 1,428 UFO sightings since 1998, according to the National UFO Reporting Center.

Zoom in: The largest number of UFO sightings in the state have occurred in Salt Lake City, followed by St. George.

Zoom out: Nearby states of Washington, Wyoming, Idaho, Montana and New Mexico were among the top 10 states for UFO sightings per 100,000 residents, according to the analysis.

Of note: The federal government recognizes UFOs as UAPs or Unexplained Aerial Phenomena.

The big picture: Regardless of whether UFOs indicate extraterrestrial life, the federal government is taking these sightings seriously.

  • A preliminary national intelligence report released last year found UAPs "may pose a challenge to U.S. national security."

The latest: The U.S. Department of Defense said last week that it would establish and expand the role of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, charged with investigating UFO sightings.

My thought bubble: As much as I enjoy sci-fi films, I've never witnessed a UFO. But it would be kind of cool to see one.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more