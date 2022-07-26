July is the best month to see a UFO. So, Utah, have you seen one?

July may be associated with an endless stream of barbecues, pool parties and holiday celebrations. But did you know it's also the best month to spot a UFO?

That's according to an analysis of National UFO Reporting Center data by im-a-puzzle.com, an online jigsaw website.

By the numbers: Utahns have reported 1,428 UFO sightings since 1998, according to the National UFO Reporting Center.

Zoom in: The largest number of UFO sightings in the state have occurred in Salt Lake City, followed by St. George.

Zoom out: Nearby states of Washington, Wyoming, Idaho, Montana and New Mexico were among the top 10 states for UFO sightings per 100,000 residents, according to the analysis.

Of note: The federal government recognizes UFOs as UAPs or Unexplained Aerial Phenomena.

The big picture: Regardless of whether UFOs indicate extraterrestrial life, the federal government is taking these sightings seriously.

A preliminary national intelligence report released last year found UAPs "may pose a challenge to U.S. national security."

The latest: The U.S. Department of Defense said last week that it would establish and expand the role of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, charged with investigating UFO sightings.

My thought bubble: As much as I enjoy sci-fi films, I've never witnessed a UFO. But it would be kind of cool to see one.