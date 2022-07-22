You don't have to be a pioneer to celebrate Pie 'n' Beer Day in Utah

One of my favorite holidays is coming up and, no, it's not Pioneer Day.

What's happening: After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pie 'n' Beer Day, a cheeky alternative to the Mormon holiday, is making a strong comeback on July 24.

While it's not an official day of celebration, Salt Lakers and local breweries take it seriously.

Details: The largest celebration can be found at the Gateway Mall this Sunday from noon to 6pm.

The event will serve up more than 9,000 slices of pie and include the participation of 24 bakeries and 24 breweries.

There will also be a free concert, featuring performances by local artists Sara Degraw, Nathan Spenser, and Michelle Moonshine.

Cost: A pass is $40 for five pie and beer pairings. The concert itself is free.

Worthy of your time: Utahns can find pie-flavored beer at Shades Brewing this weekend.

The brewery released a new beer Thursday: Raspberry Pistachio Pie Sour Ale. You can enjoy a pint there or take it home for $3.55 per can.

They will also offer their Peach Cobbler Sour Ale and a Pecan Pie stout.

What we're watching: Maybe this is the year I find my favorite pie and beer combination.