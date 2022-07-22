You don't have to be a pioneer to celebrate Pie 'n' Beer Day in Utah
One of my favorite holidays is coming up and, no, it's not Pioneer Day.
What's happening: After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pie 'n' Beer Day, a cheeky alternative to the Mormon holiday, is making a strong comeback on July 24.
- While it's not an official day of celebration, Salt Lakers and local breweries take it seriously.
Details: The largest celebration can be found at the Gateway Mall this Sunday from noon to 6pm.
- The event will serve up more than 9,000 slices of pie and include the participation of 24 bakeries and 24 breweries.
- There will also be a free concert, featuring performances by local artists Sara Degraw, Nathan Spenser, and Michelle Moonshine.
Cost: A pass is $40 for five pie and beer pairings. The concert itself is free.
Worthy of your time: Utahns can find pie-flavored beer at Shades Brewing this weekend.
- The brewery released a new beer Thursday: Raspberry Pistachio Pie Sour Ale. You can enjoy a pint there or take it home for $3.55 per can.
- They will also offer their Peach Cobbler Sour Ale and a Pecan Pie stout.
What we're watching: Maybe this is the year I find my favorite pie and beer combination.
