Real Salt Lake in prime position for a playoff push

Real Salt Lake is about two-thirds of the way through the 2022 MLS season. And so far, they are right where they want to be.

State of play: RSL is currently in third place in the Western Conference. Through the first 21 games of the season, they have amassed nine wins, six losses, and six draws.

That's good for 33 points. (Teams get three points for a win, one for a tie, and none for a loss).

Catch up fast: Last year, Real Salt Lake won only 14 games but ended its season with a magical playoff run after sneaking into the postseason.

They were the bottom seed in the Western Conference bracket before upsetting the Seattle Sounders in the first round and Sporting Kansas City in the second.

They fell in the conference finals to the Portland Timbers but 2021 was still a "massive success" on the field.

What's happening: Of RSL's 13 remaining games, seven are at Rio Tinto Stadium.

That includes a rematch against Portland. And an always fun matchup against Los Angeles FC.

Salt Lake will travel to Seattle in mid-August for what could be quite the game. It's RSL's first trip to the Sounders' stadium since winning in penalty kicks in the playoffs last year.

What we're watching: Will RSL repeat their success from last season?

As the 7th seed, they didn't play a single playoff game at Rio. But if they hold on to their place near the top of the Western Conference, playoff soccer will be back in Utah for the first time since 2019.

Their next game is Saturday at home against FC Dallas.

My thought bubble: Perhaps this is a sign to finally check out an RSL game. But I'm from Atlanta so I will always rep the five stripes.