UTA to give free transit passes to SLC School District students and employees

The Utah Transit Authority will soon provide K-12 students, faculty, and staff of the Salt Lake City School District free transportation passes this year through a new, one-year pilot program.

Details: The passes can be used to ride on the bus and the TRAX light rail system, according to Kensey Kunkel, UTA's manager of business development and sales.

UTA plans to distribute 23,000 passes.

Of note: The passes will not cover the FrontRunner.

What they're saying: "Riding public transit is one of the best [ways] to improve our air quality, and these passes will make it much easier for thousands of Salt Lakers to do so," Mayor Erin Mendenhall said in a statement.

She said she hoped the passes would also ease some financial burden for families around transportation costs.

UTA spokesman Carl Arky said the initiative would allow transit riders better access to education, employment, and recreation.

The bottom line: The bulk of the $379,000 program is being funded by the Salt Lake City School District and the Salt Lake Education Foundation. The city contributed $100,000.

What's next: Kunkel said UTA is open to expanding the program to other school districts.