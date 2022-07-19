UTA to give free transit passes to SLC School District students and employees
The Utah Transit Authority will soon provide K-12 students, faculty, and staff of the Salt Lake City School District free transportation passes this year through a new, one-year pilot program.
Details: The passes can be used to ride on the bus and the TRAX light rail system, according to Kensey Kunkel, UTA's manager of business development and sales.
- UTA plans to distribute 23,000 passes.
- Of note: The passes will not cover the FrontRunner.
What they're saying: "Riding public transit is one of the best [ways] to improve our air quality, and these passes will make it much easier for thousands of Salt Lakers to do so," Mayor Erin Mendenhall said in a statement.
- She said she hoped the passes would also ease some financial burden for families around transportation costs.
- UTA spokesman Carl Arky said the initiative would allow transit riders better access to education, employment, and recreation.
The bottom line: The bulk of the $379,000 program is being funded by the Salt Lake City School District and the Salt Lake Education Foundation. The city contributed $100,000.
What's next: Kunkel said UTA is open to expanding the program to other school districts.
