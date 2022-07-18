2 hours ago - Things to Do

Salt Lake Farmers Market: Discounted books from Friends of the City Library

Ross Terrell
A picture of four books
Photo: Ross Terrell/Axios

Most of the time I set out to the downtown Salt Lake Farmers Market in search of lemonade, pastries, and of course, some good jam.

Yes, but: This weekend, my best purchase came in the form of books.

State of play: Friends of the City Library was hosting a used book sale at the market on Saturday.

  • The nonprofit first organized in 1960 to push for a new central library in Salt Lake City. Now, they support the city's library system by fundraising, running the Library Store gift shop, and holding biannual used book sales.

What happened: I saw the prices (and available titles) and got more excited than a dog hearing the word "treat."

The bottom line: I am a Barnes and Noble stan. Yes, I know a library card is much cheaper. Something about buying books and one day having my own mini-library intrigues me.

  • But it gets expensive. Thanks to Friends, I not only supported the library but got some books that were on my Goodreads list. (Shameless plug: If you have a Goodreads account, add me!)

What's next: Friends has eight more sales on the calendar over the next two months.

